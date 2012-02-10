Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings,



The enormous conservative gathering, CPAC, is unfolding in Washington this weekend and it is a delicate balancing act for the candidates who came. Romney has to convince conservatives that he can represent them. Santorum has to convince them that Romney can’t.

Romney chose to focus on his message of bringing his private sector success to the government. Santorum emphasised that he provided a bigger and bolder contrast with Obama, and delivered one killer argument that independents will not be attracted to a candidate that the base isn’t even excited about.

NYT: White House tries to calm down fury over birth control-mandates.

Politico: Obama was boxed in on birth control by savvy Bishop Dolan.

WP: Congressional insider trading probe to focus on Congressman Spencer Bachus.

FT: Greek government falling apart.

WSJ: Obama’s budget will focus on infrastructure.

George Soros: How to save the Euro.

Jordan Weissman: We can’t drill our way to energy independence.

Jon Chait: On Obama’s comeback.

On February 10, 1861, Jefferson Davis was notified that he had been selected to be the president of the newly formed Confederate States of America.

When you have the chance, read Sam Anderson on his adventure in Charles Dickens world.

From Peter Suderman of the libertarian Reason magazine on Romney at CPAC.

More Congressional investigations into insider trading, and the slow unveiling of the Obama budget.

