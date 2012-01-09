Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings,



Well the New Hampshire primary is finally upon us. Here’s what you need to know.

White House:

Obama Administration is looking to sell foreclosed houses.

There are currently about a quarter of a million foreclosed properties on the books of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and millions more are coming.

Another war on the horizon? Iran is said to be enriching uranium. The AP Reports:

Iran has begun uranium enrichment at a new underground site built to withstand possible airstrikes, a leading hard-line newspaper reported Sunday in another show of defiance against Western pressure to rein in Tehran ‘s nuclear program.

The Republican Race

Mitt Romney still has a double-digit lead heading into tomorrow’s New Hampshire primary. Though a slight gaffe may hurt the somewhat weak level of commitment voters have to him.

This morning at a meeting of the Nashua Chamber of Commerce, Romney was explaining the benefits of free markets over government created monopolies, and he said ‘”I like being able to fire people who provide services to me. If somebody doesn’t give me the good service I need I’d say ‘I’ll get somebody else to provide that service to me.'”

We were actually in the room and thought Romney was performing nearly perfectly. It didn’t register as a gaffe with the local attendees or with us. But reporters began tweeting the bare quote, “I like being able to fire people,” and the incident is currently taking on a life of its own. Jon Huntsman’s campaign manager, Jon Weaver said “He will rue the day he said that.” Huntsman, who is gaining in some last minute polls began hammering Romney for it within the hour.

About New Hampshire

Huntsman has Momentum But Lacks Time, from Nate Silver at the New York Times.

The media is mobbing Ron Paul, who is on track to finish second according to most polls.

This Day In Politics

On January 9th, 1913, Richard Milhouse Nixon was born.

Tweet of the Day

From political numbers-cruncher Nate Silver, perhaps trying to create some drama for tomorrow.

Photo: Twitter

