Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings,

The Florida Republican primary is tomorrow and it looks like it could be a blowout victory for Romney, just as large as Gingrich’s in South Carolina.



Romney is set to become the first candidate to win two of the early contests.

After tomorrow, February is full of low-voltage caucus contests in states like Maine and Colorado.

There will be no new televised debate for at least three weeks, which could deprive the Gingrich campaign of oxygen altogether.





News You May Need:

NYT: Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is pardoning a lot of heavily-connected donors.

RCP: Hispanic supporters are the difference for Romney in Florida.

WSJ: In Florida, voters are demanding a solution to the housing crisis.

TDC: Gingrich plans to soldier on no matter what happens tomorrow.

The Day’s Reads:

Paul Krugman: Once again, austerity isn’t working.

E.J. Dionne: Obama threw his liberal Catholic allies under the bus.

Jennifer Rubin: Choosing Newt would be a disaster for conservatives.

This Day In Politics:



On January 30th, 1956, Martin Luther King Jr.’s home was bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.

Tweet Of The Day:

National Review’s Daniel Foster, on this strange U.K. tabloid story about Michelle Obama spending $50 grand on underwear, which the White House has firmly denied.



What’s Next:

Tomorrow is primary day in Florida. If Romney’s pre-voting lead in the polls translates at all in the results, expect a crush of story arguing that the nomination process has effectively ended, even if only a small percentage of delegates has been awarded.

And later this week, Congress will take up different bills that purport to ban insider trading by Congressmen.

Take care,

Michael

