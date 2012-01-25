Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings,



The president’s State of the Union address last night revealed his strategy for re-election. He will cast himself in the centre of American politics, as one who has made slow, steady progress to recovery. His opponents will “return to the failed policies that brought about the financial crisis.” In part it is a replay of Clinton’s 1996 campaign.

News You May Need:

WP: U.S. expanding military role in the Philippines.

TDC: Newt’s not alone. Romney’s close aides also lobbied for mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

NYT: Fed says that recovery is years away.





The Day’s Reads:

Ross Douthat: On Obama, the Bully Populist.

Eric Trager: Happy Birthday To Egypt’s Doomed Revolution.

John Arlidge: George Soros says he has no idea how to invest in the current environment.





This Day In Politics:

On January 25th, 1961 John F. Kennedy delivered the first live presidential television news conference.

Tweet Of The Day:

From ABC’s Emily Friedman on Anne Romney’s reaction to the release of her husband’s tax-return

Photo: Twitter

What’s Next:

Yet another Republican debate on Thursday – the 19th! Look for the campaigning between Gingrich and Romney to become increasingly and depressingly negative. The disclosure wars are over: everyone knows Mitt Romney is rich, and that Newt Gingrich is a lobbyist.

Instead look for Romney to attack Gingrich’s erratic character and his electability. Republicans likely have two unelectable candidates. Romney can raise money but he cannot inspire the bulk of Republicans to even tolerate him. Gingrich is loathed by the rest of the part Establishment and will repulse independent voters. Expect candidates to remind voters of these facts.

Could be a bumpy ride to Tampa.

Take care,

Michael

Michael Brendan Dougherty Politics Editor BusinessInsider.com [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.