Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Greetings, If you are at all confused by the various website blackouts, here is a handy guide to what SOPA and PIPA are all about.





The Republican Race:

Romney is leading all Republican challengers in most states, including Ohio. And there he polls almost evenly with Barack Obama.

News You May Need:

TPM: Newt Gingrich: Sarah Palin would play a big role in my administration.

FT: Portugal is back on default watch.

BI: Greek society is falling apart under the strain of their crisis.

BI: Iran is claiming it received a secret letter from the White House seeking to negotiate. The White House denies.

The Day’s Reads:

Reason’s Peter Suderman on Mitt Romney, political shape-shifter

The New Republic has Robert Kagan writing against “the myth of American decline”.

Real Clear Religion’s Jeremy Lott writes on the evolving state of religion in American.





This Day in Politics:

On January 18th 1990, Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry was arrested for drug possession in an FBI sting.

On January 18th, 1919, the peace conference ending World War began in Paris.

Tweet of the day:

Noting the composition of the emerging anti-SOPA bloc in Congress, Patrick Ruffini tweets.

Photo: Twitter





What’s next:



Another Republican debate put on by CNN and the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Charleston tomorrow at 8pm.

Also look out for increasing defections on SOPA and PIPA.

Take care,

Michael

Michael Brendan Dougherty Politics Editor BusinessInsider.com [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.