Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings, The results that matter. Mitt Romney won 39 per cent. Ron Paul tripled his 2008 score with 23 per cent of the vote. And Jon Huntsman surged–too little, too late?– to 17 per cent. Everyone else was in the muck. Except for Rick Perry, who didn’t even quite make it to 1 per cent.



Romney’s Triumph:

Mitt Romney won 39 per cent of the vote in last night’s New Hampshire primary. This outcome was never seriously in doubt after his strong results in Iowa. Anyone arguing that this was a weak showing is selling you something.

Romney won 42 per cent of the voters in New Hampshire who consider themselves “conservative”–more than any other candidate. And nationally, he is leading among the same group.

The Ron Paul Revolution:

Even Paul’s top advisors have been surprised by the success. Sources close to the campaign tell Business Insider that Paul’s poll numbers, and his strong finish in Iowa, far exceeded internal expectations. The campaign now believes that if the race continues as it has, it could be Paul who emerges as the conservative alternative to Mitt Romney.

Paul’s unexpected momentum may be pushing the campaign to recalibrate its strategy, which is focused on collecting delegates for the Republican National Convention. According to sources, the campaign team has always believed that this plan would get them to the convention with a sizable chunk of delegates that could give Paul some leverage in the Republican Party.

Jon Huntsman’s Team Hopes To Knock Over the Chessboard:

A week ago Jon Huntsman couldn’t even get mentioned in the media. It was all about Iowa and Rick Santorum. Just eight votes! Bachmann dropping out.

It wasn’t until Sunday, when Jon Huntsman finally fired a shot at Mitt Romney, and defended his decision to serve as Ambassador to China that he started to get some lift. He also got a campaign slogan: ‘Country First’. The campaign tried to contrast with Romney’s “politics first” approach.

But compared to their expectations and plans from six months ago, the result was a disappointment.

“If he [Romney] loses in South Carolina, the chessboard is reset,” Weaver said, “Our goal is to participate in a way that causes the chessboard to be reset.

A lot of news stories on what we mentioned a long time ago: where does Ron Paul fit into the Republican convention? Grover Norquist is now getting out there and saying that Romney will lose unless Ron Paul speaks at the Convention.

