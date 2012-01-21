Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: mittromney via YouTube

Greetings, The remaining four Republican candidates for president spent last night knifing each other in Charleston, while Obama flew to New York and raised millions for his 2012 campaign chest.



News You May Need:

FT: The tech industry has buried SOPA and other anti-piracy bills, for now.

TPM: Supreme Court throws out Texas’ redistricting plans, a move that may benefit the GOP in 2012.

NYT: After the deaths of four soldiers, France is considering an early withdrawal from Afghanistan.

WP: Obama administration will demand religious institutions to provide employees with health-insurance inclusive of birth control and abortifacient drugs.

The Day’s Reads:

NYP: The College Bubble needs to burst

FOX News: Three different scenarios for tomorrow’s South Carolina Primary.

Time: We need a Malcolm X Day.

This Day In Politics:

On January 20th 1981, just 20 minutes after Ronald Reagan was inaugurated, at age 69 the oldest man to become U.S. President, Iran released 52 American hostages.

Tweet Of The Day:

From the Washington Examiner’s David Freddoso on the mileage Newt Gingrich got out of slapping around John King in last night’s CNN debate.

Photo: Twitter

What’s Next:

Why the South Carolina Primary is tomorrow of course. We expect one of two narratives. Either “Romney is an unstoppable juggernaut in this nomination process. It’s over.” Or “Romney has all these advantages and yet, he has only won one state.”

In other words: the race is still all about Romney.

