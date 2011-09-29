Politics In 60 Seconds

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today:



The Obama administration has asked the Supreme Court to review a case to uphold the individual insurance mandate, the centrepiece of Obamacare. This unexpected development virtually guarantees the court will rule on the much-maligned 2010 health care reform law by June 2012 — right in the middle of the presidential election.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is once again at the front of the 2012 GOP presidential pack, according to a national Fox News poll released Wednesday. The survey found Romney has the support of 23% of likely Republican primary voters, followed by Texas Gov. Rick Perry with 19%. Surprisingly, pizza magnate Herman Cain came in not far behind, with 17% support.

(The most interesting tidbit from the Fox News poll was that only 6% of Republicans say Donald Trump’s endorsement would make them more likely to vote for a candidate, while 31% say it would actually make them less likely to vote for a candidate.)

Cain, surging after his win in last weekend’s Florida Straw Poll, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the black community has been “brainwashed” into voting for liberals. In an interview last night, the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO said African Americans have been taught not to consider a conservative point of view, but added that he thinks he can win over a third of the black vote from President Obama. Cain also said he doesn’t think he can support Perry as the nominee “right now” because of Perry’s stance on illegal immigration.

Romney outlined his plan to control federal spending in an op-ed in New Hampshire’s Union Leader this morning. The fairly predictable essay pushes for the Republican “cut, cap, and balance” plan — including a Balanced Budget Amendment — the repeal of Obamacare, reducing the federal workforce, overhauling the federal bureaucracy, making cuts to Medicaid, and scaling back government regulations.

Newt Gingrich is running the ’90s (again) today with the release of a new “Contract With America.” Apparently, this one is a work-in-progress that won’t be finished until next year — in reality, it seems more like a last-ditch effort to make Gingrich relevant again. The Des Moines Register has an advance copy of the “21st Century Contract” and has the report here.

