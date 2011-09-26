Politics In 60 Seconds

Happy Monday morning! Here’s what’s going on today:
- After surging to the front of the 2012 Republican presidential field last month, Rick Perry’s campaign suffered some major setbacks last week, culminating in Herman Cain’s upset victory in the Florida Straw Poll. Perry was the only candidate to devote significant resources to the poll, but the campaign ended up spending the weekend trying to recover from Thursday’s dismal debate performance. The Perry camp now has a few weeks to recover before the candidates meet again for the next debate, in New Hampshire Oct. 11.
- The Perry camp is already back this morning with a new web video, called “Words Have Meaning,” that attacks Romney for deleting a line about Romneycare from the paperback version of his book, No Apologies. The line, “We can accomplish the same thing for everyone in the country,” appears in the original hardcover edition.
- Romney also ramped up his attacks this morning, emailing reporters opposition research that points out similarities between Perry and President Obama on immigration, namely their support for versions of the DREAM Act and their dismissal of a border fence. Romney clearly sees immigration as his opponent’s conservative Achilles Heel, but if Perry’s debate remarks were any indication, the Texas Gov. intends to stand by his more moderate positions.
- Obama has also gone on the attack, slamming Perry — and the Republican party in general — at a California fundraiser last night. His remarks, via pool reports: “Some of you here may be folks who actually used to be Republicans but are puzzled by what’s happened to that party, are puzzled by what’s happening to that party. I mean, has anybody been watching the debates lately? You’ve got a governor whose state is on fire denying climate change…It’s true. You’ve got audiences cheering at the prospect of somebody dying because they don’t have health care and booing a service member in Iraq because they’re gay…That’s not reflective of who we are…This is a choice about the fundamental direction of our country. 2008 was an important direction. 2012 is a more important election.”
- The President will be in California again today, pushing his jobs plan at a townhall hosted by LinkedIn. We’ll be covering the event, which takes place at 2 p.m. E.T. You can submit your questions to Obama here.
- Just a few hours after the President’s townhall, the Republican “Young Guns” — House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, House Minority Whip Kevin McCarthy, and House Budget Chair Paul Ryan — will have their own social networking event via Facebook. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandburg (who host last night’s DNC fundraiser) will hold a “Facebook Live” conversation with the three Congressman tonight at 6 p.m. We’ll be covering that live too. Submit questions here.
- Washington will be driving the political news this week as the clock ticks until the Sept. 30 deadline. Congress has five days to pass a spending bill to avoid a shutdown — but FEMA could run out of money within the next day.
- In other news, the NYPD has the ability to take down aeroplanes, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told 60 Minutes last night. It is unclear who gets to give that order.
