Politics In 60 Seconds: Here's What You Need Know

President Obama will address the United Nations General Assembly this morning. He will reportedly make a major push for Palestinians to drop their bid for statehood, expected to be submitted Friday. It is a final, public attempt after days of intense negotiations in New York this week. Obama will make his case again later in the day during separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. But U.S. officials have said they are not confident they can convince the Palestinians to drop the bid.

The nation’s top Republican lawmakers sent a stern letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday warning him against moving forward with another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy. The highly unusual letter strikes even some Republicans as political interference with the independent Fed.

Executives of Solyndra, the bankrupt solar company Republicans allege received special treatment from the Obama White House, have backed out of a planned congressional hearing this week, pleading the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying. This is the administration’s first major scandal — and there is no sign it is going away any time soon.

After days of pushback from the White House, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Suskind launched his own media blitz yesterday to defend his new book, Confidence Men, a stinging expose on the dysfunctional inner workings of Obama’s economic team during the financial crisis. Despite repeated denials from the administration, Suskind stood by his book’s claims, suggesting that maybe he had touched a nerve. Here are the 10 reasons the White House is freaked out by the book >

Republican presidential frontrunners Rick Perry and Mitt Romney kick off campaign swings through Florida today in advance of Thursday night’s Fox News presidential debate and Friday’s Florida Staw Poll. Romney has gained momentum since last week’s Florida debate, and has made it clear he intends to keep attacking Perry on his controversial statements about Social Security — a favourite topic among elderly voters in the Sunshine State. The Romney camp issued a release this morning outlining six questions for Perry about his social security proposals.

Perry, on the other hand, is taking a more indirect line of attack toward his main primary rival. The Texas Governor has revoked the blind trust shielding his investments, opening up his finances to scrutiny — and perhaps implying that his much wealthier rival should do the same. Perry’s campaign also released an aggressive new ad today, that contrasts Perry’s jobs record and military service with President Obama.

Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson has qualified for tomorrow’s debate and will take his place among the rest of the GOP field for the first time since May. Johnson has been a complete non-factor in this race, ignored by donors, the media, and his opponents alike.

Obama will have his own campaign forum next week, at the LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The White House announced last night that the President will push his jobs agenda at a social networking townhall, where he will take questions about the economy from a live audience as well as from users of the social networking site.

