Politics In 60 Seconds

1. In his new book on the Obama administration’s handling of the financial crisis, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Ryan Suskind claims Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner ignored or stalled President Obama’s orders to reconstruct major banks, including a 2009 directive to consider dissolving Citigroup, according to the AP. Treasury officials and are pushing back against the narrative in advance of the book’s Tuesday release.

2. Geithner is in Poland today to meet with European finance ministers to try and figure out how to solve the continent’s growing debt crisis. Reuters reports that he told ministers this morning to stop talking about breaking up the euro-zone and start working with the European Central Bank to fix the debt problems.

3. After what was arguably the worst week of the Obama presidency, pressure is mounting for White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley to either step up or step out. Politico reports that Daley’s failure to achieve any major negotiating victories has intensified mounting criticism — particularly among Congressional Democratic leaders — and raised questions about whether he is the right guy to reverse the president’s downward spiral going into 2012.

4. Former Clinton advisor James Carville had a grim message for the Obama administration last night: Panic. Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Carville suggested the president take a scorched earth approach and fire his entire economic team and all his political advisors.

5. Despite the seemingly endless barrage of bad news, Obama reassured Democratic donors last night that he’s got it all under control. “I just have to remind people that — here’s one thing I know for certain: The odds of me being reelected are much higher than the odds of me being elected in the first place,” he said at a DNC fundraiser in Washington last night.

6. Immigration rose to the forefront of the 2012 GOP presidential race this week after Monday’s debate revealed the issue might be frontrunner Rick Perry’s Achilles Heel with conservative voters. Both Mitt Romney and Michele Bachmann made their first fall campaign sweeps through Arizona, as all three candidates are now feverishly vying for the endorsement of the country’s top immigration hardliner, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The firebrand sheriff told Business Insider where he stands on the 2012 race and explains why he is the most coveted endorsement of the GOP primary.

7. Bachmann and Romney are both staying out West this weekend for fundraisers in California. Bachmann will rally party activists at the state’s GOP convention in Los Angeles, where she is scheduled to deliver the keynote address tonight. She will also make an appearance on the Tonight Show, which airs at 11:35 tonight. Romney is skipping the convention to meet with donors in Northern California.

8. Perry, meanwhile, is in the middle of a two-day swing through Iowa today, doing the flesh-pressing, baby-kissing politics that he does best. John Ellis writes that Perry is wasting valuable time playing to his base, arguing that after Perry’s lackluster performances in the last two debates, he needs to prove to the rest of the Republican party that he has the knowledge and experience to be president.

9. In yet another attempt to gain some campaign momentum, Jon Huntsman will unveil the endorsement of former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, a former Republican governor of Pennsylvania, according to the Union Leader.

10. BI’s The Wire editor Glynnis MacNicol read Joe McGinniss’s new Sarah Palin book (all of it) so you don’t have to. Here are the 12 most shocking revelations.

