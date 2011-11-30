Photo: ScottieT812 via Flickr

Dear Readers, You may have noticed that your daily Politics newsletter from Business Insider went on hiatus this summer. I’m happy to announce the imminent Return of “Politics In 60 Seconds” as a spirited mid-day newsletter, arriving in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in time for your lunch reading. Of course we will deliver the top stories of the day and a preview of what is to come. But “Politics In 60 Seconds” will do more.

“Politics In 60 Seconds” will be your sceptical guide to the conversation that is happening right now between Washington’s politicians, policy-experts, and pundits. We will give humorous summaries of the day’s columns, the best political tweets, and even a short lesson in political history.

We’ve expanded our staff at “Politix” and the scope of our coverage at BI and we are thrilled to deliver to you the most informative and entertaining take on political news all week. See you soon.

Best,

Michael Politics Editor BusinessInsider.com [email protected]

