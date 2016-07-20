How a PR executive created a fake presidential candidate

Presidential elections can shape the direction of a country and change the course of history. Hundreds of politicians have tried to achieve the highest office in the United States, but one figure in particular stands out mainly because of the fact that she wasn’t real.

Erin McHugh, author of “Political Suicide,” explains how a fake presidential candidate was created and who was behind it.

