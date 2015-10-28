US

POWER RANKINGS: Who has the best chance of becoming the next president

Lamar Salter, Brett LoGiurato, Andy Kiersz

With Joe Biden officially out of the race before he started, Bernie Sanders moves closer and closer to Hillary Clinton in state polling.

On the GOP side, more candidates are moving up in the ranks as the once-front runner Jeb Bush takes a nosedive in the polls, amid an overhaul of campaign cost-cutting

Find out where all the candidates stand.

Produced by Lamar Salter

