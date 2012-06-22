OK, Folks, Let's Put Aside Politics And Look At The Facts... [CHARTS]

The most important issue in this year’s election is the economy.



Unfortunately, this topic has now been “politicized,” which means that you can’t talk about it without being instantly cheered or jeered by fans of each respective political team.

But the economy is much more important than this year’s election or either political team.

And both teams are responsible for the mess we’re in–and so, I am sorry to say, are the rest of us.

And fixing that mess is going to take decades, regardless of who’s in power.

But we have to fix it. Or we’re going to become a nation of a few million landed aristocrats and 300 million serfs.

The first step is getting past the political blame-game and understanding what’s wrong.

