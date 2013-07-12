Politics Drive Facebook Co-founder And Husband To Move Into $2 Million Hudson Valley House And neighbours Are Disgruntled

Chris Hughes (L) and Sean Eldridge (R)

Chris Hughes, who was roommates with Mark Zuckerberg and co-founded Facebook, is very politically involved. So is his husband, Sean Eldridge.



Recently, the pair moved into a $2 million home in New York’s Hudson Valley. The move may have been motivated by Eldridge’s desire to run for a local Congressional seat, The New York Times reports.

Hughes and Eldridge had purchased a $5 million home in Garrison New York first, but there was no Congressional seat available for Eldridge to claim. So they left the 80-acre home, which was formerly owned by one of the Vanderbilts, while keeping their 4,000 square-foot SoHo loft in Manhattan. Hughes earned about $500 million from his Facebook involvement. He’s also an advisor and investor in rapidly growing media startup, Upworthy.

Eldridge, 26, already raised $300,000 for a campaign earlier this year. Supports include former Facebook President Sean Parker and billionaire George Soros. But he denies moving to the Hudson Valley from Garrison for political reasons.

“The Hudson Valley is my home. It’s where I work. It’s where I got married,” he tells NYT in an interview.

neighbours seem sceptical though. Many don’t like the idea of wealthy entrepreneurs moving in and acting like they can run the place. One told the New York Times it was “presumptious.”

Another grumbled, “This area is becoming too citified.”

