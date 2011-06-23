POLITICS CHART OF THE DAY: Record Number Of Americans favour Removing Troops From Afghanistan

As President Barack Obama prepares to present his plan to remove some U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Pew Research centre has released a poll showing waning support for the war.



A month after the killing of Osama Bin Laden, more Americans than ever before — 56 per cent — now support removing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Obama is scheduled to address the nation from the East Room of the White House tonight at 8 p.m. to provide an update on American progress in Afghanistan. He is expected to announce the that the 33,000 troops added during “the surge” will be brought home by the end of next year.

Since the killing of Osama Bin Laden, support for the war in Afghanistan reached record lows.

Photo: Pew Research centre

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.