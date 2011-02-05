POLITICS CHART OF THE DAY: 2012 Presidential Candidates

Nate Silver has an interesting look at how the 2012 GOP Presidential candidates stack up on two axis: ideology and insider-dom.



The size of the circles shows the candidate’s likelihood of winning the nomination, according to InTrade odds. (Silver actually disagrees with these odds in many cases). And the colours of the circles show the region of the country where the candidate is from.

The grid shows Romney a bit too moderate and insider-y (but the front-runner), Huckabee and Palin in the sweet spot. Whether this means anything is anyone’s guess, but it’s fun.

Read Nate Silver’s analysis here >

2012 GOP Spacially

Photo: New York Times

