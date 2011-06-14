Politics at Lunch: What You Need To Know At Mid-Day

Here’s a quick update on political items at mid-day:



1. Last night’s GOP presidential candidates debate in New Hampshire produced an avalanche of commentary that is congealing into conventional wisdom. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Pawlenty lost! Politico is but one of many websites that found Mr. Pawlenty’s unwillingness to criticise “Romneycare” to Mitt Romney’s face at last night’s debate to be a major political mistake. It probably wasn’t, but that doesn’t really matter. The press has decided that it was. Ergo it was.

Bachmann won! Expectations for Rep. Michele Bachmann were not high going into last night’s debate. She exceeded them easily with a confident, almost exuberant performance.

Romney won! Front-runner going into the debate. Front-runner after the debate. Good marks, no gaffes.

Gingrich is grouchy. Wouldn’t you be? We thought Gingrich did very well last night, keeping himself in the mix despite the mass exodus of his political operation. But the conventional wisdom wasn’t as generous.

2. Former US Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman will officially announce his candidacy for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination next Tuesday, 21 June. Amb. Huntsman will skip Iowa and begin his campaign in New Hampshire. For some reason, he chose not to participate in last night’s debate in New Hampshire. A while back, we assessed his chances as iffy, but not unrealistic.

3. Texas Governor Rick Perry is in New York today campaigning for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. According to Political Wire, he requested a sit-down with the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board. It’s unclear whether they granted his request or not.

4. President Obama’s sparsely attended fund-raiser in Miami last night remains the political talk of the town. Tickets began at $44. The concert hall where the event was staged was less than half full. Politicians read gate receipts the way sports teams do. More than half empty must have sent shudders down the entire Obama re-election effort.

5. Today is the 236th birthday of the United States Army.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.