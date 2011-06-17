Politics At Lunch: Thursday Edition

Photo: Associated Press

1. Anthony Weiner will announce his resignation from Congress at 2 p.m. today in Sheepshead Bay, the same place he begin his political career, announcing his run for the New York City Council in 1992. National Journal looks at who is already well-positioned to take Weiner’s seat in a fall special election.2. In an interview with Esquire Magazine, GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman says he would pull all American troops out of Afghanistan, and would never have gone into Libya in the first place. Consider this more evidence that the Republican Party will be the anti-war party in the 2012 election.



3. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley alleges that the National labour Review Board’s lawsuit against Boeing comes straight from the top, blaming President Barack Obama for trying to prevent her constituents from getting jobs. The governor told a conference call yesterday that the controversy surrounding the case will play a significant role in the 2012 election in the South, according to the Daily Caller.

4. A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows Congress’ approval rating to be the lowest since March 2010—the peak of the battle over health care. NBC’s First Read reports: “The GOP’s favourable/unfavorable is 30%-44%, compared with the Democratic Party’s 38%-39% score.” Meanwhile, President Obama’s approval rating is above 50% in every region of the country except the South.

5. While the new poll shows Mitt Romney pulling clear ahead of his closest rivals, some Republicans are starting to worry that the former Massachusetts governor is vulnerable to a Tea Party challenge. Joe Klein at Time Magazine writes of the secret GOP fear that Romney is a “straw man, ready to be toppled, because the party has changed irrevocably.”

6. Texas senatorial candidate Ted Cruz got a big boost today from Washington Post columnist George Will. Cruz is quickly accumulating establishment backing and pushing erstwhile competitors out of the race. According to Will, Cruz believes Hispanics are “natural Republicans.”

