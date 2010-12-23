Politics And GDP: Which Party Is Really Better For The Economy?

In response to a suggestion from a reader, I’ve created a bit of political trivia for your consideration.



Here is a snapshot of the average GDP by political party in control of the White House and Congress. Of course, GDP lags any policy changes that impact its components, so the table must be viewed in the historical context of the chart below.

Draw your own conclusions.

——————

This post previously appeared at Dshort.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.