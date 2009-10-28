Politico Owner Tries To Completely Kill The Washington Post

Politico’s owner, Robert Allbritton, is taking on the Washington Post directly. He’s launching a general DC metro news site, with Jim Brady, formerly in charge of WaPo’s website, at the helm, the New Republic reports:



…Details are still emerging, but this is what I’ve learned so far: The new site will feature a mix of original reporting, aggregation, and GPS-map features. The site will cover D.C and the suburbs, and echo Politico’s aggressive, scoop-oriented focus. Allbritton’s spokesperson couldn’t be reached. Brady declined to comment, as did Politico executive editor and co-founder Jim VandeHei.

With Politico and now a local news site, Allbritton signifies he wants his D.C media empire to go after the Post’s core franchises. The hiring of Brady to run the site is a major move and ratchets up the competition with the Post. Politico, of course, was launched by former Post veterans John Harris and Jim VandeHei. Recently, Politico hired former Post editor Bill Hamilton. Brady’s departure from the Post earlier this year came as Post executive editor Marcus Brauchli is completing a high-profile merger of its print and online newsrooms.

image via Charlie Rose

