Politico To Launch A Paid News Service

Politico will launch a paid news service focusing on health care, energy and tech in early 2011.



The New York Times’ Jeremy Peters reports:

The idea behind the service, which will cost subscribers $1,495 to $2,500 a year for the first topic and $1,000 for each subsequent topic, is to provide coverage at the microlevel of what Congress, federal agencies and trade associations are doing.

Washington D.C.’s political media landscape is starting to look increasingly competitive. National Journal recently came off a high-profile hiring tear and has introduced a new website that for the first time makes some of its content available for free. Bloomberg and Reuters also are staffing up in D.C. — Bloomberg, in fact, is developing a new paid editorial product focusing on the intersecting of business and politics. And let’s not forget the Capitol Hill standbys Roll Call and Congressional Quarterly.

Politco executive editor Jim VandeHei, however, told The Times he thinks there’s still room for new coverage.

“There is a perception that this market is overserved, when we actually think it’s underserved,” he said. “I sort of liken it to 2006 when people said, ‘Why would we need Politico, coverage is so saturated?'”

