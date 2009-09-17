Spineless Politico Takes Down Obama "Jackass" Video

Another media outlet too afraid to anger Obama… first it was ABC’s rush to remove those “jackass” tweets, and now Politico has removed the video of Obama calling Kanye a “jackass.”



This is so dumb. The video is out there. It’s not a big deal (it certainly doesn’t make Obama look bad) and everyone knows it happened. Plus, it’s pretty ambiguous whether the conversation was off the record, since he didn’t specify that before the comment.

Has Politico already become so much a part of the Washington-journo-industrial complex that it can’t stand the thought of having the White House mad at it for even five minutes?

