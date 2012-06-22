POLITICO Suspends Staffer For Suggesting Mitt Romney Only Feels Comfortable Around White People

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

In another case of “we want you to push it right up to the line but not over it,” POLITICO has suspended a staffer for suggesting on MSNBC that Mitt Romney only feels comfortable around white people.The remark, made by POLITICO reporter Joe Williams, apparently caused POLITICO brass to also review Wilson’s tweets, wherein they also discovered some evidence of wealth-discrimination.



(Wiliams apparently made some to do out of the fact that Romney’s a card-carrying member of the 0.001%).

When news of the suspension reached Twitter, Twitter exploded with indignation, with people suggesting that Williams had been suspended for saying-things-that-some-people-think-but-must-not-say. Others blamed the Romney campaign.

