POLITICO Re-Signs Its Star Wall Street Reporter To New 2-Year Deal

Some financial media news.We’ve learned that POLITICO has locked down its star Wall Street reporter Ben White to a new 2-year contract.



White is the author of the widely read Morning Money newsletter, which blends Wall Street, market, and regulatory news, and which is read in both New York and DC circles.

When reached, White declined to comment on specifics, but said: “I’ve got a great platform at POLITICO and I’m looking forward to cranking Morning Money up to an even higher level.”

White’s deal is notable for two reasons.

1. We’ve heard that POLITICO is making a strong push to lock down talent in the wake of the departure of political reporter Ben Smith (who took over Buzzfeed) and all of the sturm and drang with his getting out of his Politco role. So locking down White, who has a unique role at the outlet, is important.

2. Strong Wall Street reporters who get the internet are notoriously hard to find right now, and now White (who we’re told had discussions with other outlets) is now off the market.

