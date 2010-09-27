Be Scared Investors: Democrats Are Gaining Steam Ahead Of The Midterm Elections

This weekend we mentioned that a smattering of polls in places like California, Ohio, and Kentucky seemed to be indicating some nascent Democratic momentum heading into the November elections.



But it’s not just isolated polls showing Democratic momentum.

In a POLITICO poll that delivered bad news for Obama’s re-elect chances, the survey uncovered this:

Congressional Democrats actually did better than Obama when measured against Republicans on the big economic questions of the day. Congressional Democrats held a 2-point edge when asked who could best turn around the economy; Republicans held an 8-point edge when matched up against Obama.

For congressional Democrats, the trend was especially promising. 40-six per cent believe Democrats in Congress will better handle the issue of turning around the economy — an almost 10-percentage-point spike since the last Battleground Poll nearly two weeks ago.

It’s still not all good news. The GOP is leading on the straight-up generic ballot question, and actually a bit higher than before. But it’s obvious that the Democrats are showing signs of life.

And if you’re banking on a big “gridlock rally” like the yappers on TV, then you might want to be a little nervous.

And maybe you should consider shorting this contract on InTrade, currently indicating a 73% chance that the GOP takes over the house.

