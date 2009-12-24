HEALTHCARE REFORM SEEN SLIPPING TO FEBRUARY, Obama To Focus On New Stimulus

Apparently the White House is getting freaked out about the unpopularity of the healthcare bill. It wants to shift fast and hard towards the issue of a new jobs bill — AKA a second stimulus.



Perhaps this week’s weak GDP report slapped The White House back into reality, and got them thinking we’re not out of the woods yet.

The Senate will still vote on its version of the healthcare bill tomorrow, but the White House no longer expects the bill to be adopted in January.

POLITICO: The White House privately anticipates health care talks to slip into February — past President Barack Obama’s first State of the Union address — and then plans to make a “very hard pivot” to a new jobs bill, according to senior administration officials.

Obama has been told that disputes over abortion and the tight schedule are highly likely to delay a final deal, a blow to the president, who had hoped to trumpet a health care victory in his big speech to the nation. But he has also been told that House Democratic leaders seem inclined, at least for now, to largely accept the compromise worked out in the Senate, virtually ensuring he will eventually get a deal.

