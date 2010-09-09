Politico Gets Opinionated With Joe Scarborough And Michael Kinsley

Politico has hired its first opinion writers: Michael Kinsley (who it poached from The Atlantic) and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who will keep his job with the network, the website announced Wednesday night. They start on Oct. 1.



“Both Mike and Joe will write from an ideological perspective—something our current reporters and columnists do not do—and their work will be labelled accordingly,” Politico top editors John Harris and Jim VandeHei wrote in a memo to staff.

“They’ll both write on what interests them, and will not attempt to coordinate their columns. While they won’t be working in a classic point/counterpoint format (“Mike, you ignorant slut”) they will look for ways to engage each other in conversation from time to time.”

Politico is getting ready to do battle with National Journal, which has been staffing up with a string of high-profile hires in recent weeks. So the timing is apt for Politico to add some big names to its masthead.

Indeed, “The chance to get two exceptionally smart thinkers with reputations for fairness and thoughtfulness was irresistible,” VandeHei told The New York Times.

