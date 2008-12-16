Politico And Reuters Teaming Up To Take On AP

‘s plan to survive an expected drop-off in post-election traffic was to distribute (and sell ads against) it news on other websites, effectively becoming the “DC bureau” for small newspapers.



Today the content on the “Politico Network” service became a lot more valuable — the upstart news service announced a content-sharing deal with Reuters.

NYT: Politico recently began offering papers a limited number of free articles, and beginning this week the papers that sign onto that service, the Politico Network, will also see the stream of daily output from Reuters, and choose up to 10 articles and 10 photographs each day to use in print or on the Web.

Politico would gain the right to sell ads on the newspapers’ Web pages containing the Politico and Reuters articles — though not the printed pages — and would share the revenue with the papers.

At the same time, Reuters will begin carrying most of Politico’s work on its news wires.

A win for both parties. Politico can offer current clients like the Atlanta Journal-Constitution much deeper content on its network. And Reuters, which traditionally had a business focus, adds substantially to the politics coverage on its own wire.

Who’s the deal bad for? The Associated Press, whose subscribers have increasingly better options.

See Also:

Politico.com To Newspapers: Let Us Be Your DC Bureau

Political Web Sites Post-Election Not Doing As Bad As You’d Think

AP Boss: CNN Wire Service Is “Remarkably, Abysmally Written”

Disclosure: I used to write for Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.