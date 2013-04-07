Embarrassing Photos Of 26 Now-Famous Politicians In High School

Our high school senior photos are embarrassing.
While they can’t be erased from memory or the internet, they’re in good company with a number of politicians.
Back before they were Senators, Presidents, or Governors, they were jocks, freaks, and geeks just like the rest of us.
We’ve gone back and uncovered some photos of politicians’ back before they were stars on the political playing field.
Vice President Joe Biden wasn't known for his public gaffes at Archmere Academy, where he was a star halfback/wide receiver on an undefeated team.
Michelle Robinson — the future First Lady — clearly wasn't into bangs yet as a student at the Whitney Young magnet school in Chicago.
Obama's campaign mastermind David Axelrod got his start selling campaign buttons for R.F.K. while attending Stuyvesant High School in New York.
Hillary Diane Rodham was active in student government at Maine East High School in Illinois, but the young leader was a staunch Republican — she canvassed Chicago for Nixon in 1960, volunteered for the Barry Goldwater campaign in 1964 and ran the Young Republicans at Wellesley College.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is pictured here in a floral blouse for her yearbook picture at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx.
A young Speaker John Boehner at Moeller High School in Cincinnati. Boehner played linebacker for the football team and evidently has not changed his haircut in 45 years.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, on the other hand, rocked a mullet at Richmond's Collegiate School in 1981.
Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro — known today as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — was the daughter of the mayor of Baltimore when this head shot was taken at the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958.
House Budget Committee Chair Paul Ryan at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville, Wisc. He and his pompadour won prom king there in the late eighties.
Future Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at Anoka High School in Minnesota, where she was, shockingly, a Democrat.
This grainy photograph is a glimpse into the early life of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who was an avid boxer at who attended Basic High School in Nevada.
Sarah Palin led the Wasilla High School women's basketball team to the 1982 state championship in Alaska.
This is former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. He dropped out to play keybord in a band called The Wizards.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Archbishop Malloy High School, three years before his father became the Governor of New York.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg went to Medford High School in Massachusetts, where he was president of the Medford slide rule club and was deeply restless. He would go on to become the richest man in New York State.
Bloomberg's predecessor, Rudy Giuliani, looks dapper at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn.
President George W. Bush was a member of the cheerleading team at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass.
