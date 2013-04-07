Embarrassing Photos Of 26 Now-Famous Politicians In High School

Our high school senior photos are embarrassing.



While they can’t be erased from memory or the internet, they’re in good company with a number of politicians.

Back before they were Senators, Presidents, or Governors, they were jocks, freaks, and geeks just like the rest of us.

We’ve gone back and uncovered some photos of politicians’ back before they were stars on the political playing field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.