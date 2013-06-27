12 Politicians Who Had Unusual Jobs Before Taking Office

Rick Santorum announced this week that he would now be working as CEO of Echo-Light Studios, a Dallas-based movie company specializing in Christian films.
It might seem like an odd career switch for a politician (or maybe not, knowing Santorum) but it’s not as odd as some of the careers that politicians have had before taking office.
We’ve put together a list of the 12 politicians with the oddest other jobs, from tomato canning to wrestling. Which Congressman would you want on your side in a fight, and who’s got the best singing voice?
Tom Wolfe called astronaut-turned-Senator John Glenn 'the last true national hero American has ever had.'
Glenn was the first American to orbit the planet, launched into the atmosphere on the Mercury spacecraft in 1962. He served as a fighter pilot in World War II and the Korean War and became a Senator for Ohio in 1974, remaining in office until 1999.
A native New Yorker who served as a state Congressman from 2003 until January 2013, Maurice Hinchey was the son of a cement plant worker who briefly followed in his father's footsteps before taking on the graveyard shift on the New York State Thruway.
In 2006, Hinchey told the Times Herald Record that the late hours let him meet some interesting people on the job, including a group of car thiefs that he managed to stop at the booth.
He used his time in office as an environmental activist until he earlier this year and continues to be a vocal critic of practices like fracking.
Throughout high school and college, Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman worked in a tomato cannery in Leedstown, Va. and a fishing boat on the shores of Chesapeake Bay.
He translated his familiarity with things that swim to a job at the Virginia Health Department, Division of Shellfish Sanitation.
His district in Virginia includes the site of Jamestown, and thus snagged the nickname 'America's First District.' He's been in office since 2007.
The former Nevada congressman failed to capture a U.S. Senate seat in 2012, but she did find work as a cocktail waitress and keno runner while working for her political science degree at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
What exactly is a keno runner, you ask? Well, keno is that game with all the balls in the glass sphere, with gamblers betting on which ones are going to get pulled out.
A 'keno runner,' then, wanders the floor soliciting bets and taking them to the keno table. Berkley's after-school job in a nutshell.
The New York native served in Congress from 1999 to 2012.
Bentivolio is the most jack-of-all-trades guy to make this list -- his work training reindeer with his wife is just icing on the cake.
The recently elected Michigan Congressman has also worked as an automotive designer and a Santa Claus for hire and has appeared in two movies, The President Goes To Heaven and Lucy's Law.
Some weird family drama surrounding Bentivolio's 2012 election. His own brother allegedly said that he was a criminal mind who had received electro-shock therapy after getting caught sniffing glue as a teenager. Bentivolio made into office, though, reindeer and all.
Young has been described as a 'gruff Republican veteran' and got a lot of criticism this year for using the term 'wetbacks' to describe Hispanic migrant workers in a radio interview.
He made it onto Rolling Stone's list of 'The 10 Worst Members Of Congress Ever,' refused to provide aid to New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina and is infamous for two of the worst 'bridges to nowhere' in American history, but he's been in office since 1973, which is impressive if only for his longevity.
Before all this, however, Young was just a tugboat captain in the Yukon.
Minnesota's former governor wrestled under the name Jesse 'The Body' Ventura and served in office from 1999 to 2003.
He ran in 1998 with a campaign strategy urging voters not to choose 'politics as usual,' and did not seek re-election in 2002. Since leaving office, he has advanced the conspiracy theory that the Bush Administration had advance knowledge of the 9/11 attacks.
Ventura now enjoys a career as an author and lives part-time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Perhaps better known as Sonny, of Sonny and Cher.
Cher's husband, Fantasy Island guest star, writer, performer, and California Congressman. It's a unique resume, but Bono did indeed serve in office from 1995 to 1998.
Perhaps his greatest legacy in office is the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act, extending copyright terms to 70 years after an author's death.
Being a farmer in and of itself wouldn't be that special (he'd stand alongside James Madison, John Adams, and Harry Truman, among others) but the North Dakota governor isn't just any farmer.
Dalrymple's grandfather was one of North Dakota's most prominent farmers, known as a 'bonanza farmer,' according to the Wall street Journal and Dalrymple was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the United States of America in 1983.
He took office in 2010, after serving as a North Dakota Congressman and Lieutenant Governor.
Straight from the horse's foot, Chafee went from a degree in Classics at Brown University to the Montana State University Horseshoeing School, also known as the Farrier School, which provides 11-week courses in all things horseshoeing, according to their website.
He used his expertise to work at several race tracks across the country before settling into Rhode Island politics as a Senator in 2000.
Throughout his tenure, Chafee got a lot of criticism as a disloyal Republican, especially after endorsing President Obama in the 2008 election. He became an independent in 2007 and switched his affiliation to the Democratic party in 2013. He currently serves as governor of Rhode Island.
The Saturday Night Live alum, movie and television actor, talk show host, and author assumed office as a Minnesota Senator in 2009.
His career as a satirist and his political aspirations were sometimes at loggerheads: a column that Franken wrote in Playboy entitled 'Porn-O-Rama!' got him a signed letter from six women in the Minnesota Republican party demanding an apology for the 'demeaning and degrading' article.
He also got criticism for some of the more political sketches he helped to engineer on SNL, but Franken ultimately snagged the Senate seat, transitioning from his entertainment career into politics.
An Ohio Congressman since 2007, Jim Jordan made a name for himself in high school as a wrestling star and two-time NCAA Division I champion.
His crowning glory on the mat came in 1985, when he defeated four-time world Champion John Smith.
Jordan later worked as a assistant wrestling coach for the Ohio State University before transitioning to politics. He's stayed true to his roots and pushed for pro-wrestling legislation and gone head to head with Speaker of the House John Boehner over debt legislation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.