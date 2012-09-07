The 15 Politicians Who Receive The Most Money From The NRA

There has been no shortage of shootings in the news this summer.



From the Aurora, Colo., movie theatre massacre, to the shooting in College Station, Texas, to the 15-year-old who brought a weapon to a Baltimore County high school — guns have been in the news.

And while the debate about gun control rages on, we thought we’d take a look at which politicians are making the most money from the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment’s biggest supporter.

The centre for Responsive Politics compiled a list of all the politicians who have received money from the NRA during the 2012 campaign cycle.

Some of these people have already served in office and some are in their inaugural run. For the latter, we’ve listed them by which position they’re hoping to attain.

