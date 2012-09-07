The 15 Politicians Who Receive The Most Money From The NRA

There has been no shortage of shootings in the news this summer.
From the Aurora, Colo., movie theatre massacre, to the shooting in College Station, Texas, to the 15-year-old who brought a weapon to a Baltimore County high school — guns have been in the news.
And while the debate about gun control rages on, we thought we’d take a look at which politicians are making the most money from the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment’s biggest supporter.
The centre for Responsive Politics compiled a list of all the politicians who have received money from the NRA during the 2012 campaign cycle.
Some of these people have already served in office and some are in their inaugural run. For the latter, we’ve listed them by which position they’re hoping to attain.
'I strongly believe that the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right of every law-abiding American citizen,' Canseco wrote on his website. 'It is a guarantee against an arbitrary government, and is a safeguard against tyranny and preserves a right of self defence.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'I will not support any legislation that requires a waiting period for the purchase of a firearm, bans the ownership of firearms, or promotes or requires the rationing or taxation of firearms or ammunition,' Simpson wrote on his website.
'Contrary to the claims of gun control advocates, gun ownership is not the source of our gun-related crime problem.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'I firmly believe that our Second Amendment rights must be protected and every law-abiding American has the right to own guns,' Ross stated on his website.
'This is the very foundation of the Second Amendment, an amendment the Founding Fathers believed was so important they included it in the original Bill of Rights.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
The NRA gave Rogers an A rating for his gun rights voting record, which included supporting a bill that barred civil lawsuits against gun makers or distributors stemming from the 'misuse of their products,' according to OnTheIssues.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'The Second Amendment is essential to the functioning of our free society,' Romney's campaign website states. 'Mitt strongly supports the right of all law-abiding Americans to exercise their constitutionally protected right to own firearms and to use them for lawful purposes, including hunting, recreational shooting, self-defence, and the protection of family and property.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'I do not think we want to institute an assault weapon ban,' Barrasso said in a 2009 interview with Lou Dobbs. 'I am a strong believer in the Second Amendment rights.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
King has received an A rating from the NRA for his pro-gun rights voting record.
He has also voted in favour of a bill that would bar liability lawsuits against gun makers and dealers based on the criminal misuse of firearms, according to OnTheIssues.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'I believe the right to keep and bear arms is one of the most important rights granted in the Constitution because our Founding Fathers intended it to be the means by which Americans can guarantee all other rights,' Carter said on his website.
'Protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens is a priority of mine, which is why I am a member of the Second Amendment Caucus in Congress.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
The Second Amendment guarantees individuals the fundamental right to keep and bear arms,' Labrador states on his website. 'I will oppose all legislation that infringes on the right of law-abiding citizens to own a gun.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
Heller signed a bill allowing a person with a valid concealed carry permit issued in one state to carry that firearm in another state, according to OnTheIssues.
He also co-sponsored legislation that allowed licensed firearms dealers to sell or deliver rifles or shotguns to any state, as long as the transaction complies with state laws.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
Mandel has a strong record of voting in favour of the Second Amendment.
In May 2012, he voted for legislation that 'would presume that a homeowner acted in self-defence if they used force against someone who illegally entered their house or car,' according to OnTheIssues.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'The tradition and the gumption of the NRA mean you fight for freedom, and you fight for constitutional rights like the Second Amendment,' Cantor said at the 2012 NRA Annual Meetings.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
'As a member of the National Rifle Association and a lifelong hunter and outdoor enthusiast, responsible gun ownership is important to me and my family,' Berg states on his campaign website. He's also 'a trusted advocate and defender of our Second Amendment freedoms,' according to his website.
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund endorsed Fincher in 2012.
'Stephen Fincher has brought his life-long support of the Second Amendment to Congress since his election in 2010,' Chairman Chris W. Cox stated on the group's website. 'He has earned an 'A' rating and endorsement from the NRA-PVF.'
Source: centre for Responsive Politics
