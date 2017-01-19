Here's a list of the best paid politicians in Australia

Barnaby Joyce (R) and Malcolm Turnbull (L). Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

The salaries of Australian politicians are often scrunitised, particularly when parliamentary entitlement scandals make headlines such as that which saw Sussan Ley resign from the her position as minister for health and for sport.

It was revealed yesterday that industry minister Greg Hunt will take on her portfolios, while NSW senator Arthur Sinodinos will take over Hunt’s former portfolio of industry, innovation and science, elevated from cabinet secretary. Read more on that here.

Adzuna, a job ad search engine, has pulled together a list of every member of parliament, their annual salary and any additional responsibilities they may have picked up to boost their earnings. From that we have ranked the top 32.

Here they are:

(Click to enlarge)

Chart: Business Insider via Adzuna.

* Details correct as of January 17, 2017

* Salaries are estimated based on the Australian Renumeration Panel guidlines.

