10 Awesome Retro Pictures Of Politicians Participating In 'Throwback Thursday'

Throwback Thursdays, better known as #tbt, is one of the most ubiquitous trends on Twitter and Instagram, where users share old pictures of themselves with the benefit of frames and filters.



And politicians have started taking advantage of the trend to get in on the action, reaching out to their constituents and giving a behind-the-scenes look at their earliest days.

Politicians love #tbt, sharing everything from baby pictures to images from their first days in office. In honour of today’s Throwback Thursday, here are 10 of the coolest politicians flashing back in time.

1. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) as a mustachioed boat captain in 1977.

2. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) embraced Christmas in July with a throwback shot of his family in coordinated holiday sweaters.

3. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), one of the most enthusiastic politicians, shared a shot from his 8th grade graduation.

4. Rep. Tom Graves (R-Ga.) embraced his awkward baby pictures.

4. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) knows that cute kids are never a bad thing on social media.

5. First Lady Michelle Obama’s new Instagram account got tons of attention with this throwback shot of her and President Obama.

6. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) rebelled against the #tbt convention with his high school yearbook picture.

7. House Majority Leader John Boehner (R-Ohio), left, was an adorable baby.

9. Former President Bill Clinton waxed nostalgic on the eve of his college reunion.

Looking forward to my @Georgetown reunion tomorrow. Remembering 1968 like it was yesterday. #TBT t.co/zA4y6fm3Ao — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) May 31, 2013





10. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) honored the ailing Nelson Mandela with a shot of the two together.

