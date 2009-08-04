Politicians Face Angry Mobs Over Healthcare (VIDEO)

It’s August, so it’s time for Politicians to get outside the beltway and press the flesh with the real people back at home. Ick. Who wants to do that? When they’re not facing the wrath of insane “birthers” (and they are insane), pols on both sides of the aisle are being greeted by unruly crowds angry about proposed healthcare legislation. Here’s Austin, TX Congressman Lloyd Doggett



And here’s Arlen Specter getting a bronx cheer after suggesting that healthcare reform had to be done “fast.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.