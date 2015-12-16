A politician had an amazing comeback to an Islamophobic rant at a city meeting

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl confronted a local man who called her a “scumbag” during an anti-immigrant rant during a board meeting.

The man, John Walsh, was upset that the board voted to welcome Syrian refugees into the county. He said that Muslims are taught to hate Jews and that the board was voting to “increase the number of anti-Semites coming to America” by giving the refugees a safe haven. When he turned his rant towards Kuehl by calling her “anti-Semitic” and a “scumbag,” Kuehl decided to shut him down.

“Listen, you a–hole,” she said. “I am a Jew! My mother was a Jew! And if you say that again, I will shout the entire time you are talking! Thank you.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.