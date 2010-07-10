Keith McCullough: Politicians Are Incompetent And Should Not Be Listened To On The Yuan

Keith McCullough spoke with Bloomberg Television this morning about Tim Geithner’s handling of the situation with China.
- 0:35 Tim Geithner’s decision not to label China a currency manipulator is his best decision on China to date.
- 1:25 This olive branch will move the yuan higher, 3-6%, over the next 18 months.
- 2:15 Politicians are incompetent and they should not be listened to on the yuan.
- 2:25 In the end this yuan rise is a negative for consumer spending.
