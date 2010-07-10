Keith McCullough: Politicians Are Incompetent And Should Not Be Listened To On The Yuan

Keith McCullough spoke with Bloomberg Television this morning about Tim Geithner’s handling of the situation with China.



0:35 Tim Geithner’s decision not to label China a currency manipulator is his best decision on China to date.

1:25 This olive branch will move the yuan higher, 3-6%, over the next 18 months.

2:15 Politicians are incompetent and they should not be listened to on the yuan.

2:25 In the end this yuan rise is a negative for consumer spending.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.