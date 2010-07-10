US

Keith McCullough: Politicians Are Incompetent And Should Not Be Listened To On The Yuan

Gregory White

Keith McCullough spoke with Bloomberg Television this morning about Tim Geithner’s handling of the situation with China.

  • 0:35 Tim Geithner’s decision not to label China a currency manipulator is his best decision on China to date.
  • 1:25 This olive branch will move the yuan higher, 3-6%, over the next 18 months.
  • 2:15 Politicians are incompetent and they should not be listened to on the yuan.
  • 2:25 In the end this yuan rise is a negative for consumer spending.

