Trump Organisation blasts politician for 'ridiculous' effort to remove Donald Trump's mother's name from a hospital

New York City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R) wants to rename the “Trump Pavilion” of a hospital in his district as a result of presidential candidate Donald Trump’s controversial recent comments about Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona).

In a letter dated July 20, Ulrich asked Bruce Flanz, the president and CEO of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, to “remove” Trump’s “namesake and association with the facility’s “Trump Pavilion for Nursing and Rehabilitation.” Ulrich posted his letter on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday. It referred to Trump criticising McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War.

The Trump Pavilion at Jamaica Hospital is not named for Trump. It was originally dedicated in the 1970’s to honour Trump’s mother, Mary Trump, who died in 2008.

Ron Lieberman, an executive vice president with Trump’s eponymous company, the Trump Organisation, dismissed Ulrich’s letter as a publicity stunt in a conversation with Business Insider.

“It’s ridiculous all right? This was named and given as a result of a major donation that the Trump family provided to the hospital. It cannot be removed,” Lieberman said. “Basically, what’s happening here is this is just a weak attempt by an unknown politician to get publicity for himself. That’s what this is.”

Ulrich did not respond to requests for comment on this story from Business Insider. A spokesperson for Jamaica Hospital declined to comment.

Lieberman also suggested the fact Ulrich targeted a building named for Trump’s mother and not the politician indicated he did not sufficiently research the issue.

“I’m sure the guy probably didn’t do his homework anyway,” Lieberman said of Ulrich. “He’s just trying to find any opportunity to create publicity for himself. … If he did do his homework anyway, he’d find there was a major donation given.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s controversial comments on the campaign trail have caused him trouble in his hometown. Earlier this month, New York City Councilman Mark Levine (D) urged Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to end Trump’s concession contracts with the city, which include an ice skating rink and a planned golf course on public parkland. De Blasio subsequently said the city would review the contracts and Trump responded with a letter to the parks commissioner praising his company’s work for the city including refurbishing a carousel he described as having been a “disgusting, dirty, unsafe machine.”

“In actuality, I would hope that the mayor and other political leaders would give me a thank you for the great job we have done, instead of a reprimand, Trump wrote. “Nobody else could have done it!”

Read Ulrich’s letter to Jamaica Hospital below.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how the states voted in every presidential election since the Civil War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.