Politician Uses 'Dirty Diapers' To Explain Why He Should Go To Congress

Don Oehlrich found a novel way to tell voters why he should represent them in Congress.

Oehlrich, a Republican who’s running against incumbent Rep. John Mica (R-Florida) in the Sunshine State’s 7th district filmed an ad comparing Washington politicians to “dirty diapers.” The clip, which was placed on YouTube on Wednesday, included a graphic demonstration involving a pitcher of excrement.

“Politicians are a lot like diapers. When they’re fresh, they serve their purpose, but when you allow them to sit around for too long, they’re a mess and you can’t get anyone to change them,” Oehlrich declares as he pours the pitcher all over an empty diaper. “It’s time for a fresh start.”

After his diaper demonstration, Oehlrich goes on to outline some of his positions including promises to “secure the borders” and “stop common core.”

“I’ve had enough of these dirty diapers,” Oehlrich says as the ad concludes.

Business Insider made multiple attempts to reach Oehlrich to ask whether he used real excrement in his commercial. As of this writing he has not responded.

View Oehlrich’s ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

