POLITICAL theatre: On-Screen Politicians And The Actors Who Play Them

Karl Rove and Sarah Palin will soon have their lives dramatized in forthcoming movies. So too, will former U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.Politicians and political figures have a long history of being portrayed in popular films and TV series. From George Washington to George Bush, there has been plenty of good fodder for parts both serious and satirical, biographical and highly fictional.
Charlton Heston as President Andrew Jackson
Fittingly, former NRA President Charlton Heston played President Andrew Jackson in this war film, set when Jackson was still a gun-slinging general during the War of 1812.
Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford as Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward
OK, Hoffman and Redford don't play politicians themselves, but they played two of the most well-known political reporters in this epic account of the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.
Randy Quaid as President Lyndon B. Johnson
Known primarily for his comedic roles, Quaid portrayed President Lyndon B. Johnson in this dramatized television biography of Johnson's life. Quaid actually won a Golden Globe for his role in the series.
Nick Nolte as President Thomas Jefferson
Jefferson in Paris focuses on the personal life of the third president, played by Nick Nolte, specifically addressing rumours that he had a secret relationship with one of his slaves.
Anthony Hopkins as John Quincy Adams.
Hopkins played an abolitionist, post-presidency John Quincy Adams in Amistad. Hopkins had previously played another president, Richard Nixon, in the movie, Nixon.
John Travolta as Gov. Jack Stanton (Bill Clinton)
Based on the popular book of the same name, Primary colours chronicles the presidential campaign of a little-known Southern governor, played by Travolta. Though fictional, the story is loosely based on Bill Clinton's insurgent White House bid in 1992.
Dan Hedaya as President Richard Nixon
Dan Hedaya plays Richard Nixon in Dick, a re-imagining of the Watergate scandal.
Bruce Greenwood as President John F. Kennedy
Though Kevin Costner held the lead role as a top aide to President John F. Kennedy in this cinematized retelling of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Greenwood played the role of the president himself.
Jon Voight as Franklin D. Roosevelt
Voight played President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Michael Bay's account of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and America's entry into World War II.
Robin Williams as President Theodore Roosevelt
Williams played a reanimated President Theodore Roosevelt--or at least a museum replica of the president--in Night at the Museum.
Tom Hanks as Rep. Charlie Wilson (D-TX)
Released as the U.S. continued its military involvement in Afghanistan, Charlie Wilson's War is a biographical film recounting how former Rep. Charlie Wilson secured funding for a covert operation to help the mujaheddin in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
Sean Penn as Harvey Milk
Penn won an Oscar for his portrayal of Harvey Milk, a member of the California Board of Supervisor's who was the first openly gay politician elected to public office.
Paul Giamatti as President John Adams
Giamatti starred as the titular character in HBO's miniseries, John Adams.
Josh Brolin as President George W. Bush
Oliver Stone's biopic, W., featured a slew of notable political doppelgangers, most notably Brolin as a thickly-accented, frequently-squinting President George W. Bush. The cast also featured Richard Dreyfuss as Vice President Dick Cheney, James Cromwell as President George H. W. Bush, and Thandie Newton as Condoleezza Rice.
Greg Kinnear, Barry Pepper, Katie Holmes, and Tom Wilkinson as, respectively, John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy, and Joe Kennedy Sr.
The Kennedys, a dramatized history of the legendary American political, almost never made it to the air when the History Channel axed the mini-series before its debut, claiming the show wasn't historically factual enough. The show's director, Jon Cassar, accused the Kennedy family of pressuring the network to drop the program, allegedly because they feared that the show would air their family's dirty laundry. The show was eventually purchased and aired by ReelzChannel.
Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin
Moore will play the former Alaska Governor in this adaptation of Mark Halperin and John Heilermann's book about the 2008 presidential race.
Daniel Day Lewis as President Abraham Lincoln
Day-Lewis is slated to play the 16th president in Steven Spielberg's forthcoming film. He should fit the role well given his previous performance as a stovepipe hat-wearing rogue in Gangs of New York.
Bill Murray as President Franklin D. Roosevelt
Legendary comedian Bill Murray will tackle a more serious role when he plays FDR in this film adaptation of the BBC radio drama.
