POLITICAL theatre: On-Screen Politicians And The Actors Who Play Them

Greg Kinnear, Barry Pepper, Katie Holmes, and Tom Wilkinson as, respectively, John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy, and Joe Kennedy Sr.



The Kennedys, a dramatized history of the legendary American political, almost never made it to the air when the History Channel axed the mini-series before its debut, claiming the show wasn't historically factual enough. The show's director, Jon Cassar, accused the Kennedy family of pressuring the network to drop the program, allegedly because they feared that the show would air their family's dirty laundry. The show was eventually purchased and aired by ReelzChannel.

