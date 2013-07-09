Political Party Rejects Own Bill After Mistakenly Assuming It Was The Other Side's Idea

Well this is just proof that politics is the absolute worst, and that in power, people are nothing but hypocrites.



From Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News:

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has rejected its own proposal that was part of an omnibus bill regulating the personal rights of health employees in provincial areas, mistaking it as belonging to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), according to a Turkish newspaper.

Deputies of the AKP rejected the proposal as a full bloc, following the CHP’s approval, which was regarded as an automatic response due to the habit of directly rejecting all proposals from the CHP, daily Sözcü reported July 8.

What more can you say. This pretty much explains everything.

A similar thing apparently happened in 2008, when the ADP shot down one of its own bills, upon seeing CHP members approve it, and thus thinking it was an opposition bill.

