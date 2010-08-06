What Is The Most Liberal Corporation In America?

The most liberal of 20 corporations surveyed by NYU PhD student Adam Bonica is — drum roll — Google. Followed by Apple.



But then it get’s interesting: Goldman Sachs.

Bonica’s survey is based on board member donations since 1992. Along with other charts at Ideological Cartography it paints a surprising picture of how politics really breaks down by corporation and industry (via FT Alphaville).

