What Is The Most Liberal Corporation In America?

Gus Lubin
The most liberal of 20 corporations surveyed by NYU PhD student Adam Bonica is — drum roll — Google. Followed by Apple.

But then it get’s interesting: Goldman Sachs.

Bonica’s survey is based on board member donations since 1992. Along with other charts at Ideological Cartography it paints a surprising picture of how politics really breaks down by corporation and industry (via FT Alphaville).

Based on board member donations, Big Oil rides the far right, Wall Street leans toward the LEFT

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Based on employee donations, Wall Street falls just left of centre

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Oil and auto go right, media and entertainment go left -- no surprise

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

The most liberal -- professors. The most conservative -- auto dealers

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Any conservatives in Hollywood?

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Any liberals in oil?

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

These professions are ideologically divided

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Congress is the most liberal it's been in years

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

But the real story is polarization

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

More polarization

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

Obama wasn't exactly a centrist

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

BONUS: Here's what happened in the right wing surge of the French Fourth Republic

Source: Ideological Cartography with permission from Adam Bonica

