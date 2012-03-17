Political Correctness Run Amok: School Replaces St. Patrick's Day With 'O' Green Day'

In perhaps the lamest attempt at scrubbing religion from public life, a public school in Massachusetts today celebrating ‘O Green Day’



Apparently even mentioning St. Patrick could offend the delicate sensibilities of 5th graders.

The story comes in from Masslive.com:

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so school children around the Valley and throughout the country will celebrate it at school on Friday.

Except at Wilbraham’s Soule Road School, which this year is apparently trading in St. Patrick’s Day for something called “O’Green Day.”

Abc40 is reporting O’Green Day is not a tribute to the mega-successful San Francisco-based rock band Green Day, but a heavy-handed attempt to instill political correctness among the impressionable 4th and 5th graders.

The station reports the school principal, Lisa Curtin, reportedly made the move to be “inclusive and diverse” and ease any discomfort that may go along with celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. A

Let’s be honest: In most public schools where St. Patrick’s Day is mentioned at all it amounts to green-frosted cupcakes, and a few precocious kids wearing “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” buttons. In a really rigorous educational setting, something might be said of Irish immigration to America.

It isn’t exactly like the average public school teacher holds up a Shamrock and explains the doctrine of the Trinity, or talks about the evils of Irish paganism.

Too bad really, the legends around Saint Patrick make for quite an adventurous story. Patrick is said to grown up in Roman Britain, been abducted and enslaved by the Irish, from which he escaped as a young man, only to return as a missionary.

via MichaelGraham.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.