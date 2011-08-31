CARTOONS: The World Definitely Thinks We Went To Libya For Oil

Photo: NYT Syndication

With Qaddafi on the run and his family scattered to the four winds, international cartoonists are levelling their gaze on the reasons we went to Libya, and what may happen now.rumours that the Colonel was going to privatize the Libya’s oil fields have been making the rounds for months, and now that fighting comes to a close the world is watching to see where Libya’s reserves will flow.



The cartoons point out which country is expected to clean up, the drama surrounding Qaddafi’s escape, the uncertainty of who will replace him, and a few on President Obama and his growing inability to address the American crises’.

