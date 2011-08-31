CARTOONS: The World Definitely Thinks We Went To Libya For Oil

Robert Johnson
Cartoon 9/7

Photo: NYT Syndication

With Qaddafi on the run and his family scattered to the four winds, international cartoonists are levelling their gaze on the reasons we went to Libya, and what may happen now.rumours that the Colonel was going to privatize the Libya’s oil fields have been making the rounds for months, and now that fighting comes to a close the world is watching to see where Libya’s reserves will flow.

The cartoons point out which country is expected to clean up, the drama surrounding Qaddafi’s escape, the uncertainty of who will replace him, and a few on President Obama and his growing inability to address the American crises’.

A few on President Obama's struggle

And some more from last weeks hurricane crisis

And here are some other cartoons

Last week the world's cartoonist focused on problems in the U.S.

Check out cartoons from around the world on America's discontent >

