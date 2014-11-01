Political Campaigns Are Making Absolutely Terrible Halloween-Based Pitches Today

YouTube A scene from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett’s (R) Halloween-themed campaign ad.

Friday is Halloween and Election Day is next Tuesday — so political campaigns are doing their best to connect the two with some groan-inducing puns.

Texas GOP gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott sent out a fund-raising solicitation comparing trick-or-treating to “unhealthy handouts” from the government.

“This evening, you may have children in costumes knocking at your door for unhealthy handouts. Speaking of … if Wendy Davis is elected, Big Government will be knocking at your door — and they will be asking for more than candy. We need your contribution today to stop them,” the campaign wrote.

But the puns didn’t stop there.

“While the Halloween costumes may be enough to give you the creeps — even more terrifying is what your taxes will look like if Sen. Wendy Davis and her allies succeed in turning Texas blue and monster-mashing the state’s economy into the grave,” the Abbott email continued.

Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) also fired off a Halloween-themed fund-raising solicitation bashing conservative megadonors Charles and David Koch.

“You know what a scary Halloween costume would be? Dressing up like a Kochtopus,” Reid wrote to supporters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett (R) even released a Halloween-themed television ad. “You think this is scary? Have you seen Tom Wolf’s plan for raising the state income tax?” a chainsaw-wielding man narrates.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Corbett’s opponent, Tom Wolf, also got in on the action with a “Scary pumpkin” email. “Corbett’s record of cutting $US1 billion from public schools and leading Pennsylvania to dead last in job growth is scary enough. So, if we want to end Pennsylvania’s nightmare, we’ve got to get out the vote,” the email said.

Tom Wolf’s campaign A photo from Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Tom Wolf’s campaign email.

New Hampshire GOP Senate hopeful Scott Brown sent his supporters an email titled “BEWARE.”

“Today is Halloween and here’s a truly chilling fact: we are still $US61,236 short of our $US143,201 goal,” Scott said, calling his opponent’s support of President Barack Obama “scary” and “downright frightening.” “Tonight, kids will ring doorbells asking for candy but our campaign team will be ringing doorbells all weekend asking for votes.”

Independent US Senate candidate Greg Orman’s campaign, meanwhile, sent out a campaign press release that filled six paragraphs with Halloween puns blasting Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas).

“WOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! … IT’S SPOOKY HOW OFTEN SEN. ROBERTS IS A GHOST IN COMMITTEE HEARINGS,” the press release’s subject line declared. “In the twilight of this election, Kansans find Roberts’ chronic absenteeism ghoulish.”

“The Kansas Senate race has revealed a spooky phenomenon in the Capitol that to this point is still unexplained,” it continued. “It’s an eerie occurrence that has happened so frequently it’s scary. … That’s just creepy. Since joining the Finance Committee in 2007, Roberts appears to have ghosted 20 of 22 hearings on tax reform. … ‘It should send a chill down every voter’s spine that Sen. Roberts is claiming to attend hearings when the record clearly shows he wasn’t there,’ said Orman for Senate campaign manager Jim Jonas.”

The Orman campaign then started referring to its opponent as ” Ghost Pat Roberts.”

“This Halloween, we want to document how many places in Kansas we can find Ghost Pat Roberts. Is Ghost Pat Roberts at your Halloween party? Is Ghost Pat Roberts sitting at your kitchen table? Maybe you went trick or treating at Ghost Pat Roberts’ home in Kansas … Oh wait — yeah, maybe not,” the statement said.

