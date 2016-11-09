15 fascinating political biographies to take you through the election and beyond

If you’re interested in politics but are in the mood for something other than election coverage, you might try turning off the news and cracking open a biography or autobiography of a past political figure instead.
For everyone looking for inspiration from history, Amazon Books senior editor Jon Foro compiled his list of top political biographies and autobiographies. He focused on American politics and stayed away from very recent and hyper-political publications.
Here are his picks, listed in no particular order, with descriptions in his own words:
'Graham recounts her time as publisher of the Washington Post and its coverage of Watergate and the Pentagon Papers, an altogether different era of investigative journalism.'
'Goodwin attributes Lincoln's success -- both in winning the presidency and within his cabinet, in a radically polarised environment -- to a singular political trait: empathy.'
'As multifaceted a character as has ever been seen in American history (not to mention politics), Jefferson was perhaps the ideal leader for the young nation still struggling with external threats and its own identity. Pulitzer Prize-winner Meacham weaves the strands of Jefferson's personality into a complete portrait of a sophisticated politician and thinker -- a philosopher-president.'
'A complex and unusually brief portrait of of our first president from a Revolutionary Era expert, Ellis draws on Washington's own papers to illustrate the qualities -- flaws and otherwise -- that directed his actions and the shape of the young nation.'
'Never expect a memoir to be objective. Still, as the first female Secretary of State, Albright has many tales -- and opinions -- to tell about the gritty business of international relations and the people behind them, from Clinton (Bill) to Arafat, Putin to Obama.'
'The Years of Lyndon Johnson Set: The Path to Power; Means of Ascent; Master of the Senate; The Passage of Power' by Robert A. Caro
'It might seem like a tough choice: The Pulitzer Prize winner's monumental four-volume life of LBJ -- considered by many to be the apex of presidential biography -- or 'The Power Broker,' his equally astounding tale of Robert Moses and backroom NYC politics. But the answer is simple: Read both.'
'Royko's biting account of Chicago's notoriously corrupt 'king maker' mayor serves as stark reminder that it's not only presidential elections that can deeply influence national politics.'
'Another Pulitzer winner, McCullough's book examines the 'man from Missouri' who was admired -- and elected -- for his integrity and bedrock American values.'
'Throughout his career that included stints as a four-star general, National Security Advisor, and Secretary of State, Powell has maintained his integrity and belief in 'the greatness of America and the opportunities it offers.' His is an inspirational story for challenging times.'
'As the grandson of an oil magnate, a civil rights champion, a four-term governor of New York, and Goldwater nemesis, the life of the original 'Rockefeller Republican' was by all standards remarkable, though he fell short of his lifelong dream: the White House.'
'However you feel about his policies, Obama's election as the first African-American president represented a landmark moment in our politics and society. This book -- an account of his life before national politics -- offers the candid and nuanced thought born from an unprecedented life.'
'Sotomayor -- currently the latest judge to take a seat on the bench -- tells her story from her Puerto Rican childhood to Princeton and Yale Law School, right up to the point she was sworn in as the court's first Hispanic justice.'
'The author of 'Steve Jobs' recounts the life of probably our most colourful Founding Father, a man who preached pragmatism and tolerance, while providing conscience and shrewd commentary on the Revolution and its aftermath.'
'The trouble with books by politicians is that they're almost always written as campaign tools, or if we're going to be cynical about it, 'brand extensions.' Well, JFK's might have been the first, but also probably the best. Not only did it differentiate himself as a candidate -- it won a Pulitzer Prize in the process.'
'No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II' by Doris Kearns Goodwin
'The second book by Goodwin on this list -- and yet another Pulitzer winner -- 'No Ordinary Time' explores the marriage of Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt, and its influence on America and World War II.'
