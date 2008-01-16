In Battle For Political Ad Dollars, Old Media Wins

Mediaweek has canvassed online publishers and found they aren’t seeing a bounty of political ad spending, despite the fact that presidential candidates will set a record on ad spending this year. What’s the disconnect?

We think this is fairly straightforward: While the Web is great at finding, say, a car buyer in Michigan or South Carolina, we suspect that it’s not so good at motivating your political base in those states. Or at identifying and persuading swing voters in those states.

We also don’t expect things to change this summer, when the parties will have settled on nominees and the race goes national. That’s when the campaigns will still be targeting swing districts within swing states, and no media can do that on a big scale better than local TV. Another strike against the Web: it skews young, and young people don’t reliably show up at the voting booth.

Even political web guru Michael Bassik of MSHC Partners conceded to the FT:“Television advertising is still the most effective method to reach and persuade voters. That is why campaigns are spending the majority of their money on TV.”

So while the candidates are incresingly using Web tools to organise and raise money, they’ll end up spending that money offline, most likely on local TV.

Related: Prediction: 2008 Big Year For Local Advertising

TNS: Olympics, Political Prop Up Ad Spending In ’08

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.