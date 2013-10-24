Forget Banksy, These Polish Street Artists Are Looking To Put Legal Street Art On The Map [PHOTOS]

Street art has long had a contentious relationship with the law. Judging by how New York is treating street-artist-in-residence Banksy, it doesn’t look to get better in America anytime soon. However, two street artists in Poland are making a push to put legal street art on the map.

The Etam Cru — comprised of Bezt (Mateusz Gapski) and Sainer (Przemek Blejzyk) — have been legally creating street murals in the cities of Poland for more than 10 years. Because they work legally, usually in a public-private partnership, they are able to create paintings that can stretch as tall as 10 stories high.

The duo has been so successful that they’ve even begun to do murals in the United States and the rest of Europe. This past year they painted massive murals in Richmond, Virginia for the Richmond Mural Project.

Here’s a look at a few of their projects:

Big projects, like this one in Lodz, Poland from this year, can take between four and eight days to create.

Etam Cru

“99 per cent” of their mural ideas don’t happen until they see the wall they are working on. They painted this one in 2010 for the small city of Gorzów Wielkopolski in Western Poland.

They created this one for the Katowice Street Art Festival in 2010. The festival happens every year in late April and features some of the biggest names in the European street art scene.

Etam Cru

This one was also done for a festival, the 2012 All You Can Paint Festival in Halle, a small city in eastern Germany.

They created this painting in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia this year. Bezt and Sainer rarely choose what colours they use before they begin painting and they often paint freestyle on the wall.

They just finished this one, called “Monkey Business,” in September. It is in Warsaw, Poland.

They created “Traphouse” for the Urban Forms Gallery in Lodz, Poland. The gallery is a permanent exhibition sponsored by Lodz Mayor Hanna Zdanowska and features many well-known street artists.

You can see how they created “Traphouse” in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.