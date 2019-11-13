Poland's prime minister accused Netflix of implying the country was responsible for death camps in a Nazi documentary

Reuters Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned Netflix for ‘rewriting history’ in new Nazi death camp documentary.

Poland’s prime minister has accused Netflix of “rewriting history” in their new documentary about Nazi death camps.

Mateusz Morawiecki wrote to Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, insisting changes needed to be made to a map in the “Devil Next Door” documentary used to illustrate Nazi-run camps within what is now the territory of Poland.

“Sadly, certain works available through your network are hugely inaccurate – and to an extent obfuscating historical facts and whitewashing actual perpetrators of these crimes,” he wrote.

The PM explained the map is misleading as it implies that “Poland’s responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps.”

Mr Morawiecki finished the letter with an attachment of an “accurate” map to be used in place of it.

Last year, Poland introduced a controversial Holocaust law, which criminalized implying that Poland was complicit in Nazi was crimes.

Polska była ofiarą niewyobrażalnych zbrodni niemieckich podczas II WŚ. Być może dla @NetflixPL pomyłki w filmach dok. są mało znaczące, ale dla Polaków mają znaczenie fundamentalne. Wystosowałem do szefostwa portalu list – poniżej wersja ????????. Pełna wersja: https://t.co/qSbtFgyCeg pic.twitter.com/CebXODBD3m — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) November 11, 2019

“The Devil Next Door” follows the story of John Demjanjuk, a retired American mechanic who was accused of being notorious death camp guard, Ivan the Terrible.

But Morawiecki said the map used in the documentary is misleading as it implies “Poland was responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps, when it was actually occupied by Germany in World War Two.”

The prime minister strongly continued on by explaining that Poland wasn’t an independent state at the time and that “millions” of their own people were murdered during the Holocaust.

.@Netflix, stay true to historical facts! During the time which the “The Devil Next Door” series describes, Poland’s territory was occupied, and it was Nazi Germany who was responsible for the camps. The map shown in the series does not reflect the actual borders at that time. pic.twitter.com/W5i8C9THo3 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs ???????? (@PolandMFA) November 10, 2019

Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and just a year later, created and operated its largest concentration camp, Auschwitz, in the Polish city of Oswiecim. More than a million men, women, and children lost there lives there. In 1947 the camp was converted into a museum and memorial centre.

While Morawiecki commended Netflix for teaching the younger generation about historical events, he wrote: “It was important to honour the memory and preserve the truth about World War II and the Holocaust.”

Bundesarchiv 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives at Auschwitz during World War II.

The Polish prime minister finished the letter by advising Netflix to modify the map or inform the audience of the error and attached an “accurate map of Europe in late 1942.”

“Today, we still owe this truth to the victims of World War II,” Mr Morawiecki concluded.

In a statement sent to Insider, Netflix said: “We are aware of the concerns regarding ‘The Devil Next Door’ and are urgently looking into the matter.”

The issue of the representation of Nazi death camps in Poland has been a controversial one over the years, which the Polish government has vehemently sought to set straight.

In 2012, then US president Barack Obama mistakenly referred to the “Polish” and not “Nazi” death camps when awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jan Karski, a former Polish anti-Nazi underground officer.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Barack Obama apologised in 2012 for referring to the Nazi-run concentration camps as ‘Polish.’

Obama swiftly apologised for “misspeaking,” and wrote a personal letter to Poland’s then-president Bronislaw Komorowski.

Last year, Poland introduced a new Holocaust law which would see those who imply Polish responsibility for Nazi German crimes jailed and fined.

The country launched a social media campaign to support it, which promoted the hashtag of #GermanDeathCamps via YouTube videos and adverts.

One video titled, “Today, we are still on the side of truth” said, “Germany put Poland through hell on Earth … Jews and Poles suffered its terror together.”

Today, we are still on the side of truth #GermanDeathCamps pic.twitter.com/wodKNoDW0O — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 8, 2018

However, following an international uproar from countries across Europe, Israel and the US who said the law “undermined freedom of speech,” Poland removed the threat of the three-year jail term. The Holocaust Law is now a civil, not criminal offence.

